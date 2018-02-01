Off-duty Velda City officer shoots man armed with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An off-duty Velda City police officer shot a man outside of a south St. Louis bar. The officer was at the Grey Fox Pub located at Spring Avenue and Potomac Street.

A dispute took place at the bar, just before midnight. The officer shot the man, who was armed with a knife. The man was hit multiple times in his upper body. The officer was not injured.

At this point, police have not released the age of the man who was shot. However, he is an adult.

About a dozen people were inside of the bar at the time.

St. Louis police were interviewing those witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

There are reports from people who were in the area that a customer was thrown out and tried to get back in and that`s what sparked the shooting.