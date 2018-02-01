Shooting leads to accident in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - First responders were dispatched to a heavily trafficked intersection in a north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday afternoon for a crash caused by a shooting.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and N. Broadway; that's in the Baden neighborhood.

Two men were found shot at that location, Woodling said. One victim was shot in his buttocks. The second victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen.

Both victims were said to be conscious and breathing. They're expected to survive.

Police have not identified a possible motive behind the shooting.