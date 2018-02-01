Six Flags St. Louis flipping ‘BATMAN™: The Ride’ backward this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Six Flags is offering visitors something new this spring. The Rollercoaster "BATMAN™: The Ride" will be going backwards from March 24 to May 13, 2018.

When the rollercoaster has guests ride beneath the track with their feet dangling. Now, the ski-lift style car on the ride will be turned in the opposite direction. Riders will travel the 2,693-feet of track facing backward.

Guests will leave the Batcave™ and travel up the 10-story lift before flying through the steel track’s initial 70-ft loop, followed by two outside helices, another vertical loop, a zero-gravity roll and never see them coming.