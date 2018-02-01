Social media threats under investigation in Valley Park School District

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Authorities in Valley Park are investigating after a student allegedly posted threatening language on social media. According to a Facebook post from the school district, it’s unclear if the posts were credible.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are taking them very seriously.”

The Valley Park School District says the case is being handled by the FBI, in conjunction with local law enforcement.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are in all of their schools to provide additional security today. Teachers and staff members are taking additional precautions and administrators are increasing their visibility.