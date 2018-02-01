Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with the LGBT community to host the 2nd Annual Pride Night.

MartyZunigaa, VP of Pride Night and Jake Bain, hometown hero, joined FOX 2 to discuss the event as well as Jake's story that has impacted not only his life but the lives around him.

The event will take place on February 6 at 7p.m. where the St. Louis Blues will take on Minnesota Wild.

Theme night tickets include a Pride Blues Rainbow Baseball Style Cap and Pride Flags will be sold at the game as well. 100 %of the proceeds will go to Pride St. Louis and its programs.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at stlouisblues.com/tickets.

St. Louis Blues host 2nd Annual Pride Night

Scottrade Center

February 6, 2018 @ 7pm