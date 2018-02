× St. Louis man indicted on child porn charges

ST. LOUIS – Federal┬áprosecutors indicted a 47-year-old St. Louis man Thursday on child pornography charges.

The indictment alleges William Hopmeier produced child pornography between July 2017 and January 31, 2018, recording minors engaged in sexually explicit activities.

If convicted, Hopmeier faces between 15 and 30 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and five years of supervised parole.