University City residents, businesses encouraged to register surveillance cameras with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - Many residents understand video surveillance can provide home protection, but they are unaware that their systems might capture crimes happening nearby.

Police say that video can help deter crime, solve crimes, and assist detectives with crime prevention.

The University City Police Department is asking businesses and homeowners to register their cameras with the department.

The department recently launched a community camera program, which would allow officers to view footage gathered from the cameras to assist in investigations.

Captain Fredrick Lemmons II says the program kicked off last week, it's received a big response.

"We've already had 30 residents and businesses sign up," he said.

The program is voluntary, he said.

Residents and businesses interested in taking part in the program can register on the city's website or in person.