2 take plea deals in slaying of 15-year-old Davenport girl

take plea deals in slaying of 15-year-old Davenport girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) _ Two people have been sentenced for killing a teenage girl during a backyard shooting in Davenport.

The Quad-City Times reports that 19-year-old Trevor Owens was given 20 years on Thursday at his sentencing in Scott County District Court. He’d pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other crimes. He was 17 at the time of the shooting in June 2016.

His 15-year-old co-defendant was sent to the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora until he turns 18. He’d pleaded guilty to attempted murder. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

Authorities say 15-year-old Ayana Culbreath was killed when the two males began shooting during the backyard gathering.

Information from: Quad-City Times