× 2nd convicted in 2015 shooting that wounded police sergeant

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A second man has been convicted in a 2015 shooting that wounded a St. Louis police sergeant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Edward Davis was convicted Thursday of driving a vehicle while his 26-year-old passenger, Dale Wolford, hopped out and opened fire on Sgt. Charles Lowe. Davis was convicted of assault, armed criminal action and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Wolford was convicted last week on the same charges. Both were acquitted of a charge that they specifically targeted a police officer. They’re set to be sentenced Feb. 23.

Lowe was shot while off-duty but uninformed as he worked a part-time security job. His bullet-resistant vest stopped a round from piercing his torso, possibly saving his life. Police have described the shooting as an unprovoked ambush.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch