Chilly weekend ahead – Winter weather possible Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The weekend looks chilly to cold, but not extreme, with only very limited potential for rain and or snow. The weather system that will zip through the central U.S. will pass well to our south and with very limited moisture this far north.

I don’t see much more than a few brief sprinkles or rain showers, possibly mixed with some flurries or brief snow showers Saturday night. No accumulation with this and many may see nothing at all. The lone exception may be for areas well southeast of St. Louis in the southeast corner of the viewing area, roughly from Fredericktown up through Salem, IL. I could see a little more precip sneaking in down there with temps just cold enough to support some wet snow for a couple hours pre-dawn Sunday morning. Any accumulation should be fairly minor down that way.

EARLY NEXT WEEK (see map):

However, that may not be the case with the next weather system on tap for Tuesday-Tuesday night. I expect a weather system to zip out of the Rocky Mountains early in the week and it appears this one will have at least some potential to produce some winter precipitation (too early to say “a little” or “a lot”). In an effort to get out in front of the “social-media-orologists” who love to post wild computer model depictions of fantasy snowfall forecasts (that never verify) with no interpretation, I am posting what I call an outlook map to show the region I am interested in for potential winter weather for early next week. My confidence in this is still fairly low…but it is high enough to at least mention it now in the public domain.

Obviously, as the system gets closer and comes into better focus I will start getting more specific…but there are no credible specifics to give you on this potential system right now. So stay tuned.