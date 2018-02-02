Community dines out in support of injured Pontoon Beach officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - Several businesses across Madison County hosted dine out events on Friday night to help raise money for a Pontoon Beach police officer who was injured in the line of duty. The money will help pay for Officer Lee Brousseau's medical bills.

On January 25, Brousseau was seriously injured in a head-on crash that killed the other driver. Brousseau still has a long road of recovery ahead of him and the community came out to show its support.

Uncle Linny's Restaurant in Pontoon Beach donated 15 percent of its sales Friday to the cause. Pizza World in Granite City also hosted a dine out event and donated 15 percent of sales. If you missed the dine out events and want to donate, Shirts Galore in Pontoon Beach is making t-shirts to support Brousseau. You can order one online here: https://pontoonpd.itemorder.com/sale.

Upcoming Dine Out/Fundraising Events for Officer Brousseau:

February 16 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ravanelli's

Granite City and Collinsville locations

25% of your bill will be donated. Dine in only.

February 22 - All day

Texas Road House

All locations:

Edwardsville, Illinois

Shiloh, Illinois

Kirkwood, Missouri

St. Charles, Missouri

Arnold, Missouri

Ballwin, Missouri

Tell your server you are there for Officer Brousseau and 10% of your dining check will be donated

Gene's Auto Body

4055 Pontoon Rd., Pontoon Beach, IL 62040

Gene's Auto Body pledges to donate 5% of their monthly gross profit to the Brousseau Family for the months of February, March, and April.

Follow the Village of Pontoon Beach on Facebook for information on more events: https://www.facebook.com/pontoonbeachil/

Links:

https://www.unclelinnysrestaurant.com/

http://www.pizzaworldonline.com

http://www.shirtsgalore.com