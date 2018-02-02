Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…February 3-4, 2018

The first weekend of February…flips in temps and unsettled…the northwest flow in play for the weekend with a few small impulses…not impressed…lots of clouds…warmer with a southerly flow on Saturday—40’s…above freezing Saturday evening…with some sprinkles and light rain…then Sunday…here comes a strong cold front…winds shift to the northwest…strong and gusty…35 in the morning…falling well into the 20’s during the afternoon…some flurries and light snow…no big deal. Quiet on Monday…still lots of interest for Tuesday and Tuesday night…with signs of a southern storm trying to pull together…a long way off for details…but questions about moisture supply and temperature…but has my interest…lets not go crazy at this point…remember never trust the models this far out and certainly never trust the system until it gets over the Rockies…will need the weekend to fine turn…but thinking a mix of rain, sleet and snow Tuesday kicking to snow Tuesday night on the backside of the system…way to early for numbers…if your hearing numbers…they are blowing smoke.