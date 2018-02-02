Dine out for injured Pontoon Beach officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, Il. - An outpouring of support from across Madison County and beyond for a Pontoon Beach police officer injured in the line of duty. Several businesses are hosting dine out events to support his medical bills.

Officer Lee Brousseau was seriously injured in a head-on collision on January 25 that killed the other driver. Since the accident, Brousseau's condition has improved - he is breathing on his own, but he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Pontoon Beach Police Department Sergeant James Autery said Brousseau suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken jaw, a fractured femur and a broken ankle.

Uncle Linny's Restaurant (4112 Pontoon Road, Pontoon Beach, IL 62040) will donate 15 percent of its sales Friday (Feb. 2) to the Officer Brousseau and his family.

“He’s a great guy," said Roland Niederkorn, general manager of Uncle Linny's Restaurant. "He does a lot for people in the community. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to somebody in the community and somebody that’s really important to the community.”

Autery said Brousseau is the kind of officer who goes out of his way to help people in the community. Brousseau is known for keeping bottled water and food in the trunk of his patrol car and giving it to people in need.

Uncle Linny's Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pizza World in Granite City (1535 Johnson Rd.) is also hosting a dine out event Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fifteen percent of sales will be donated from there as well.

Shirts Galore and More (4132 Pontoon Rd., Pontoon Beach, IL 62040) will print and donate 100 t-shirts to be sold for Brousseau. Shirts will be available for purchase at both Uncle Linny’s Restaurant and Pizza World.

Upcoming Dine Out Events for Officer Brousseau

February 16 - 4-8 p.m.

Ravanelli's

Granite City and Collinsville locations

25% of your bill will be donated. Dine in only.

February 22 - All day

Texas Road House

All locations:

Edwardsville, Il

Shiloh, il

Kirkwood, Missouri

St. Charles, Missouri

Arnold, Missouri

Ballwin, Missouri

Tell your server you are there for Officer Brousseau and 10% of your dining check will be donated

Follow the Village of Pontoon Beach on Facebook for information on more events: https://www.facebook.com/pontoonbeachil/

Links: