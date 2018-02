× Accident closes eastbound I-270 at Hwy 367 Friday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed at Highway 367 late Friday night following an accident.

The accident occurred just after 10 p.m. before Highway 367, in north St. Louis County.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

The interstate was reopened by 11:15 p.m.