Former softball coach gets 10 years for sex abuse of teen

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) _ A former softball coach has been given 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Council Bluffs.

Court records say John Osborn was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted Dec. 22 of four counts of sexual abuse.

It was Osborn’s second trial on the charges. He’d been convicted in spring 2015, but a judge ordered a new trial when new evidence surfaced before Osborn could be sentenced. The second trial was delayed by legal wrangling. His attorney says Osborn intends to appeal.

Council Bluffs police say Osborn and the girl engaged in sex acts when the girl stayed at Osborn’s house in July 2014 for a sleepover with his daughter.