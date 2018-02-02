× Greitens tax plan touted in new 30-second TV ad

ST. LOUIS – A nonprofit formed by supporters of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has begun running a 30-second TV ad promoting his tax plan.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Republican governor is featured in the ad touting the benefits of his plan announced last week that would cut taxes by an estimated $787 million.

The ad is funded by the group A New Missouri, which also is paying for a website to promote the proposal. A Greitens spokesman estimates the total cost of the ad campaign at $1 million, with ads planned for television, radio and digital platforms.

Critics have cited concerns about so-called “dark money” groups like A New Missouri since they can accept an unlimited amount of money from donors without having to reveal the contributors.