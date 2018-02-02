ST. LOUIS, MO — Schnucks Markets will be running an ad before and during the big game this Sunday. Their senior communications specialist tells FOX 2 that this is their first commercial specifically for the Super Bowl. Coolfire Studios created the spot called “I Saw It First.” It will be running during the pre-game show and again during the game itself.
‘I Saw It First’ Schnucks’ makes silly Super Bowl ad for Sunday
-
Veterans want NFL to allow AMVETS Super Bowl Ad
-
Clydesdales trot through St. Louis in uplifting Budweiser post Super Bowl ad
-
Super Bowl LII tickets set to be the costliest ever
-
Budweiser takes new approach with Super Bowl advertisement
-
NFL invites Mizzou student on 2nd Super Bowl date with tennis superstar
-
-
Super Bowl LII is set, Patriots vs Eagles
-
‘Stand by you’ – The touching 2018 Budweiser Super Bowl ad about water
-
Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7
-
Best way to view the Super Bowl in your home
-
NCADA to air new commercial during Super Bowl for third straight year
-
-
How Super Bowl Dilly Dilly commercials impact the country
-
Mizzou Football to go bowling against former Big 12 rival Texas
-
NFL and Fox Sports sign 5-year deal for ‘Thursday Night Football’