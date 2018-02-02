‘I Saw It First’ Schnucks’ makes silly Super Bowl ad for Sunday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Schnucks Markets will be running an ad before and during the big game this Sunday. Their senior communications specialist tells FOX 2 that this is their first commercial specifically for the Super Bowl. Coolfire Studios created the spot called “I Saw It First.” It will be running during the pre-game show and again during the game itself.