Man fatally shot in mobile home park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has been shot to death at a mobile home park in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the killing happened Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the city. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Clark, of Springfield.

Police Lt. Robert Byrne says witnesses reported that three to four unidentified men had entered the home with bandannas covering their faces. Byrne says multiple shots were fired, and the men fled in a red four-door car. Byrne said the victim wasn’t a resident, but he had been staying at the mobile home where the shooting took place.

Police didn’t immediately identify any suspects.