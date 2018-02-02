× Man, woman, and child found shot to death in St. Louis Hills home

ST. LOUIS – A man, woman, and child were shot and killed in a south St. Louis residence Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kinsey Place; that’s in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Authorities received a call asking for “police help” at that address.

The scene is located one block from Francis Park and a few blocks west of Bishop DuBourg High School.

The child is believed to be an infant.

