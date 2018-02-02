× Southern Illinois University sees drop in spring enrollment

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Southern Illinois University says its spring enrollment fell 8.8 percent this year compared to last spring.

Numbers released by the university show that the school’s enrollment is about 13,350 students this spring compared with about 14,640 last spring.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports Friday that SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno says the decline was expected. He says in a statement that new students don’t typically enroll in the spring and some students graduate in December. He says that “enrollment is our primary focus as we revitalize SIU” and that the school is working on proposals that “will create excitement and opportunities for students as well as faculty.”

Fall enrollment also fell at SIU. Enrollment for the 2017 fall semester dropped nearly 9 percent compared to the previous year.

