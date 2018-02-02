× Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping was Uber driver

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ An Uber driver has been charged with attempting to abduct a woman in Columbia.

Forty-seven-year-old Anthony Todd Rowell, of Holts Summit, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bond is set at $110,000.

Police said in a news release that a 27-year-old woman identified Rowell as the man who pulled up alongside her as she was walking, grabbed her hair and tugged her toward the driver’s side door. The release says the woman was able to break free and run to safety.

Uber said in a news release that the driver wasn’t using the ride-sharing app at the time and that his access to it has since been removed. The company said it’s not aware of other allegations.