× Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies at 74

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dennis Edwards, Grammy-award winning singer and member of The Temptations, has passed away. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he died of complications related to meningitis.

His wife, Brenda Edwards, tells the Post the 74-year-old died at a Chicago area hospital.

Edwards was a long-time resident of Florissant, Missouri. He was a Lifetime Achievement recipient in 2013.

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

February 3 would have been the singer’s 75th birthday.