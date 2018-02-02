These adorable pics of kids on a “date” at a St. Louis area Target will melt your heart

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Two adorable kids went on a “date” to a St. Louis area Target store. Braxton and Josephine’s moms are best friends. They arranged a photo shoot with Jennifer Rebura Photography.

The photos were taken Friday, January 26th at Target in Chesterfield. They have been lighting up social media in St. Louis. Jennifer Rebura’s Facebook album has over a thousand “likes.” She shared the pics with this caption:

Boy: “Wanna go on a date to target?”

Girl: “Target is my favorite place!!!”

The cute couple are wearing clothes from Target. You can see more pictures here: Jennifer Rebura Photography