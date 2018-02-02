× Trump accuses FBI, DOJ leadership of favoring Democrats ahead of memo release

President Donald Trump positioned himself squarely against the leadership of the FBI and Department of Justice on Friday ahead of the possible release of a highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools, claiming the government agencies “politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.”

Trump, by accusing the leadership of having a bias against Republicans, is once again maligning people he appointed to their roles, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, a man Trump nominated after he fired former FBI Director James Comey in May.

The tweet also puts Trump squarely on the side of Republican lawmakers who view the memo, which was penned by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and approved for release by the House committee earlier this week, as a document that shows evidence of nefarious motives atop the FBI.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump wrote. “Rank & File are great people!”

Trump has signaled for days that he is included to release the memo and told a lawmaker who urged him to publish it on Tuesday that he shouldn’t worry.

The fight over the memo has put the President at odds with his top law enforcement officials, who have urged the White House to reconsider releasing the document.

Top White House aides are worried Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Trump reviewed the memo on Wednesday, White House officials told CNN, and discussed it with his chief of staff, John Kelly, and the White House counsel’s office.

In recent phone calls, Trump has told friends he believes the memo would expose bias within the FBI’s top ranks and make it easier for him to argue the Russia investigations — primarily the inquiry led by special counsel Robert Mueller — are prejudiced against him, according to two sources.