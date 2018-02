Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo - A water main break sent ice spewing into the sky Friday morning. Homes and vehicles on Weatherburn near Clarkson in Chesterfield were covered in a sheet of ice and snow.

Police and the Missouri American Water responded to the situation. They were able to turn the water off.

The water is off now the cleanup begins for the folks in Ballwin pic.twitter.com/tyo8qmefyE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 2, 2018

An amazing sight in Ballwin this morning on wetherburn drive and clarkson road—-water main break— pic.twitter.com/Ok52AfqY5e — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) February 2, 2018