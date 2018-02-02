Win FRONT ROW tickets to Journey & Def Leppard at Busch Stadium

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands – DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY – are teaming up for a massive coheadlining North American tour coming to Busch Stadium Friday, August 24th!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets every day this week, with one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House: A pair of FRONT ROW tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery!

The tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.Cardinals.com/Journey or www.LiveNation.com

