Wizard World Comic-Con in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS - You might catch some caped crusaders and web-slingers in downtown St. Louis this weekend as Wizard World Comic-Con returns to America's Center.

Doors opened Friday at 4 p.m. for the three-day celebration of pop culture and science fiction.

Even the flu bug can knock down the best superheroes and villains sometimes. The great Stan Lee, actor Michael Rosenblum and the Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno, canceled due to the flu. But plenty of other names and faces that science fiction and fantasy fans have come to know and love.

Cordelia, Dynamite, Rudy, and Uhura are just some of the names fans will get a chance to see, sign autographs, or show their cool cosplay to the actors that created the characters that have become part of our pop culture.

Saturday: 10:00am-7:00pm, Admission: $49.95

Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm, Admission: $44.95