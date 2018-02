Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas from "American Pie" and "Rookie of the Year" and Lani Sarem, author of "Handbook for Mortals," visit to talk about Wizard World Comic Con.

Nicholas is producing the book in a film later this year. Copies of the book will be available at Wizard World Comic Con, and Sarem and Nicholas will be available for signing.

Wizard World Comic Con is at the America's Center February 2-4.

For more information, visit www.WizardWorld.com.