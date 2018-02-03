Local author highlights diversity in children’s books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Local author Raquel Hunter stops by to talk about her books, the "Brave Rave" series, which help to solve the lack of substance, diversity and reflective characters in children literature.

Hunter will be honored as a “2018 Returning Artist” by the University City Art & Letters Commission on February 8 at 7 p.m.

The University City Returning Artist Reception is a free public event located at University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave.

For more information, visit www.BraveRaveBooks.com.