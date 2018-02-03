× Maryland Heights Police warn of child porn circulating through Facebook messenger

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued a warning regarding an image/video that is being sent through Facebook messenger of suspected child pornography. They say that they are aware of the image being circulated and that you should not attempt to open this image or send it to anyone. Viewing or sharing it is illegal.

Maryland Heights Police Department is working with a local team of law enforcement officials trained on this.

WREG is reporting that this image has been reported and is being investigated by authorities in Alabama.



