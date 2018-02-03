× Southeastern Missouri officials say 2 killed in fire

HAYTI HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have died in a structure fire in southeastern Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the fire broke out early Saturday in a building in Hayti Heights.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says someone called 911 to report a structure fire at 4:10 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters and deputies were told two people had died in the fire.

Officials say that upon putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of an adult and a child near the front door. Officials say two 16-year-olds escaped the fire with minor injuries. The names of the victims were not released Saturday morning.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates no foul play but an investigation into what caused the fire continues.