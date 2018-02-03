The Thread – Community Gumbo 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thread is whetting your appetite for Taste of Soulard, and guess who's trying to take over the kitchen at Molly's? That's right, Tim is battling Chef Wayne in a gumbo showdown. Just as every ingredient in a gumbo contributes to the dish the same is true of people in community. Meet a teen model who is using her platform to give back. Learn how Mardi Gras is more than a party thanks to the Mardi Gras Foundation. See how a group of sports fans in Overland is making sure that kids in their community have what they need to play the sports they love. Speaking of sports, Former Cardinal Matt Holliday and his wife Leslee talk about their love of St. Louis and how they found a way to connect and give back in our first installment of "Hanging With The Hollidays. " All that plus Tim's secret gumbo ingredient, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.