Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jimmy Fiala, owner of Acero Ristorant in Maplewood discusses the upcoming Beer Dinner with 2nd Shift Brewing on Monday, February 12th at 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 a person.

Jimmy also owns The Crossing in Clayton. Every year Jimmy travels to Italy to absorb the culture and get inspired for new recipes.

For more information, visit acero-stl.com