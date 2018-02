Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Mardi Gras festivities continued Sunday in Soulard. The focus Sunday morning was on our four legged friends. The annual Beggin' Pet Parade kicked off at 1:00pm. It's considered the world's largest costumed pet parade. Many came dressed in their funky formal-wear and had a dog gone good time.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann served as Grand Marshall of the Pet Parade and as MC of the Wiener Dog races that followed.