× Eagles & Foles Beat Patriots & Brady 41-33 to Win Super Bowl LII

The giant has been slain! The Philadelphia Eagles have won their first Super Bowl championship and ended the reign of Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in a high scoring and very entertaining Super Bowl LII on Sunday night in Minneapolis, MN.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, the former St. Louis Rams threw three touchdown passes and caught a TD pass to lead the Eagles to their first ever title. Foles who took over for starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a season ending knee injury, played another superb playoff game. Foles ended up throwing for 373 yards and a passer rating of 106. Foles became the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl. He caught a pass from Trey Burton on fourth and goal that gave the Eagles at 22-12 lead in the second quarter. Foles threw TD passes himself to Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement and Zach Ertz. He was named the MVP for Super Bowl LII.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 505 yards, three touchdown passes and a 115 quarterback rating in a losing effort. The Patriots chased the Eagles all game long. They finally took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter on Brady’s TD pass to Rob Gronkowski to take a 33-32 advantage. But Nick Foles rallied his Eagles with a go ahead TD pass to Ertz to retake the lead 38-33. A Brady fumble late in the game was recovered by the Eagles Derek Barnett to seal the victory for Philadelphia.

The Patriots were going for their second straight Super Bowl championship and sixth in team history. The win was especially sweet for Eagles defensive end Chris Long. It’s his second Super Bowl title in the last two years. He won as a member of the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Long suffered through several losing seasons with the St. Louis Rams earlier in his career.