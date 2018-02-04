× Isaac Bruce not in Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But once again, Bruce was not chosen for the Class of 2018. Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced on Saturday night, prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN.

Elected to the Hall are fellow wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Defensive players Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis and Brian Dawkins also are Hall bound.

Three were elected in the senior category. Former Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer, Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and longtime executive Bobby Beathard will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio in August.

For Isaac Bruce, hopefully next year, 2019, he will be a Hall of Famer.