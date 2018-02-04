Major Case Squad helping in search for missing Macoupin County woman

BUNKER HILL, IL – The Major Case Squad is now assisting Macoupin County Sheriff’s office with the search for Denita Heeden. The 37 year old Royal Lakes, IL, woman hasn’t been heard from in over a week. Investigators believe Heeden disappeared on January 25, 2018, which is her birthday. She was reported missing on January 28.

Her roommate says she borrowed his truck to go out to celebrate. The truck was found but Denita hasn’t been.

Denita was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with orange sleeves and blue jeans. Denita is 5’00” and weights approximately 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3510, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 Ext: 1, or Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136

39.110324 -89.961492