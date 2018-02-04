× Man driving wrong way killed in central Missouri crash

LEBANON, Mo. – Authorities say a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 in central Missouri was killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer.

Springfield television station KOLR reports that 37-year-old Jarrett Crowley, of Waynesville, died in the 1:30 a.m. Saturday crash.

Investigators say Crowley was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane of I-44 in Laclede County when he was hit by a semi that was passing another vehicle.

Officials say the semi driver was not injured.