Multi-vehicle crash leads to eastbound I-44 closure in mid-Missouri

WEBSTER COUNTY, MO - Eastbound I-44 is closed at Mile Marker 106, just east of Marshfield, Sunday night after a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles. The closure is expected to last through the night so the incident can be cleaned up and investigated and roads can be treated. There is no word on injuries from this crash.

All eastbound I-44 traffic is being diverted at Marshfield, at Mile Marker 100. Detoured traffic will be using Route 38 to Webster County, Route CC to Conway, then back onto I-44 at Mile Marker 113.

This is just one of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-44 Sunday. At least one person was in a 12 vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 just east of Lebanon. At least eleven other people have been injured.

UPDATE!!!! I-44 CLOSED E/B at 186 MM. 30 vehicle crash with approx 11 injuries, 2 by Air Evac. I-44 CLOSED W/B at 144 MM due to injury crash I-44 CLOSED E/B at 138 MM due to a 12 vehicle crash with injury and 1 confirmed fatality More info as it becomes available — MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) February 5, 2018

Be sure to check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel by visiting www.modot.orgor get information by calling toll free at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

ATTENTION!!! I-44 E/B at the 138 MM is shut down due to a multi vehicle crash! Please use caution and avoid this area! Only travel if an emergency!! ROADS ARE SLICK and HAZARDOUS!!! pic.twitter.com/5hIcBl5wHe — MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) February 4, 2018