Organizations needed to help Kids Against Hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kids Against Hunger is a non-profit humanitarian organization with a mission to provide fully nutritious food to impoverished children and families around the world and around the corner. The goal of the organization is for the meals to provide a stable nutritional base from which recipient families can move their families from starvation or food insecurity to self-sufficiency.

Dan Vincent, Director of Kids Against Hunger, is looking for organizations to volunteer to host food packing events in order to send more food to Haiti.

For more information, visit kahstpeters.com