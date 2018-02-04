Post-Scripts: A controversial memo and a proposal to privatize St.Louis International Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch about the fallout from the controversial memo released by House Republicans Friday morning.

The memo accuses the F.B.I. and Justice Department of abusing their surveillance powers to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Republicans say this shows the F.B.I. run amok. Democrats argue the GOP is trying to discredit the bureau and delegitimize special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Colombo and Ave were also joined by Post Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott. She spoke about the controversy surrounding a proposal that would privatize St.Louis International Airport.

Fox 2’s Chris Hayes appeared on the broadcast with details on his investigation into nursing homes.