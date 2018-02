Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade is Saturday, Feb 10th, and the 7th Annual Monster Tent is taking place right on the parade route.

Monster Tent is a premium open bar Mardi Gras party from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a heated tent in DB's Sports Bar Parking Lot at 1615 South Broadway. The party is hosted by Patrico from 105.6 The Point's Rizzuto Show.

To purchase your tickets, visit MonsterTent.com