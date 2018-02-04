Send puppy snuggles and flowers to your loved one on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Have you figured out what you are getting that special someone in your life yet for Valentine's Day?

Don’t worry, Gateway Pet Guardians has you covered! They will be busy sharing puppy love on February 14th. For a $100 donation you could have puppy snuggles and a bouquet of flowers delivered from Flowers for the People to your loved one!

To order a puppy gram, please go to http://www.gatewaypets.com/puppygram/. If you would like more information first, send an email to Allison@gatewaypets.com.