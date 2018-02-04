Why did the Super Bowl dip to black for 29 seconds?

Televisions went dark for about half a minute during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Black screens with no sound aired for just over 29 seconds during the second quarter of the game. Commercials lasting 30 seconds cost about $5 million during the Super Bowl.

It was not immediately clear what caused the black-screen incident. TVs returned to game play afterward.

People watching the game expressed their confusion on Twitter where #SuperBowlBlackout quickly began to trend.

Many people expressed anger with their television provider.

NBC black screen of Super Bowl ad slot was for 29 seconds. Happened in many markets where local spot was supposed to be inserted. Here’s what it looked like (H/T @ApexMGAnalytics) pic.twitter.com/ItDQzZ5sbt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

“This black screen commercial is fantastic,” one person tweeted.

This black screen commercial is fantastic — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 5, 2018

“That 30 seconds of dead air made me think another missile was coming from North Korea. #superbowladscares,” another tweet said.

That 30 seconds of dead air made me think another missile was coming from North Korea. #superbowladscares — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) February 5, 2018

Tide, which has payed for several ads during the Super Bowl, weighed in on the dark screens.

“Clean clothes are still clean in the dark,” Tide tweeted. “If it’s clean, it’s a #TideAd.”

Found out what caused the black screen #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xS43xRUYp4 — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) February 5, 2018

Pretty bold to air the Vikings NFC title game highlights on that last commercial break — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) February 5, 2018

This black screen Super Bowl ad is really edgy. #9NEWS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 5, 2018