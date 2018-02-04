Why did the Super Bowl dip to black for 29 seconds?

Televisions went dark for about half a minute during the Super Bowl Sunday night.
Black screens with no sound aired for just over 29 seconds during the second quarter of the game. Commercials lasting 30 seconds cost about $5 million during the Super Bowl.
It was not immediately clear what caused the black-screen incident. TVs returned to game play afterward.
People watching the game expressed their confusion on Twitter where #SuperBowlBlackout quickly began to trend.
Many people expressed anger with their television provider.
“This black screen commercial is fantastic,” one person tweeted.
“That 30 seconds of dead air made me think another missile was coming from North Korea. #superbowladscares,” another tweet said.
Tide, which has payed for several ads during the Super Bowl, weighed in on the dark screens.
“Clean clothes are still clean in the dark,” Tide tweeted. “If it’s clean, it’s a #TideAd.”