2 killed, more than 100 vehicles crash on icy Missouri roads

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say at least two people have died in a series of crashes involving more than 100 vehicles on snowy and icy Missouri highways.

The Kansas City Star says the series of wrecks began around 2 p.m. Sunday, with the worst involving 30 vehicles on Interstate 44 near Rolla. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at least three other separate crashes on the interstate involved around a dozen vehicles each. A 63-year-old woman was killed in one of the wrecks, and the interstate was shut down for hours.

About 50 miles to the east, another victim 32-year-old Heather Sapaugh, of Salem, was killed Sunday after losing control on an ice-covered stretch of Missouri 32 west of the town of Banner. The patrol says a 10-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries.