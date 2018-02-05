Ballwin police respond to complaints of speeding along Kehrs Mill, but some are raising eyebrows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - Over 50 speeding tickets were given out in two days on a stretch of Kehrs Mill from Holloway Road to Clayton Road.

Ballwin Police Officer Scott Stevens said they've received several complaints about speeding on that stretch of road. He said first they put out a radar trailer and then officers patrolled the area Saturday and Sunday.

Stevens said about 40 citations were written on Saturday and a few less on Sunday.

Jack Schlautman, who works along that stretch of Kehrs Mill, said police have been giving out tickets for four days. He guessed the number was somewhere in the hundreds and was confused by the new police presence.

Josh and Ginger Routh live along the route and said the road has gotten busier in the past 10 years and people have started driving faster. They were happy to see police out writing tickets over the weekend.

The Ballwin Police Department put the information about the speed enforcement out on their Facebook page. Officer Stevens said this had nothing to do with ticket revenue money; it all stemmed from community complaints.