Chicago area could see nearly 2-week delay of early voting

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials say early voting could be delayed by nearly two weeks for millions of Chicago-area voters because of candidate ballot challenges.

Early voting starts Thursday. However, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said Monday that because of ongoing candidate objections, ballots won’t be ready. Systems will be tested and available by Feb. 21, possibly earlier.

Roughly 3 million registered voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County will be affected. DuPage County officials say they’ll delay until Feb. 12.

It’s unclear which other locations may delay.

State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich says the decision is up to each jurisdiction.

One objection involves the attorney general race. A judge determined Scott Drury’s name can’t appear on ballots over paperwork issues, but a stay granted Monday means his name can remain while the case is appealed.