Driver missing after crash on I-55 at Loughborough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An accident overnight left a watery mess in south St. Louis with police again looking for the driver and the car involved. A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant at Virginia Avenue and Cherokee Street around 1:30 a.m. with water gushing from the broken hydrant.

The driver left the scene.

St. Louis police are also looking for the driver whose car crashed on the exit from southbound Interstate 55 to Loughborough in south St. Louis around 12:45 a.m.

The car flew over a concrete barrier, crashing down a ravine onto some railroad tracks.

When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.