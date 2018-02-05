× Former Rams QB Nick Foles feted at Walt Disney World after Super Bowl heroics

ST. LOUIS, MO- Fresh off winning Super Bowl LII and winning MVP honors by becoming the first player to throw for and catch a touchdown in Super Bowl history, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles continued reaping the spoils of victory with a stop at Disney World on Monday.

Foles, the former St. Louis Rams QB who later played in Kansas City before going back to Philadelphia where he saw success in 2013, finished an improbable 2017 regular season as Philadelphia’s starter after a knee injury interrupted budding star Carson Wentz’s campaign.

In the biggest came of his career Sunday, Foles went 28 of 43 passing, for 3 touchdowns and 373 yards, on top of his own TD reception. His performance earned him Most Valuable Player honors, the chance to say “I’m going to Disney World” in commercials, and a parade Monday in his honor.

Foles and the rest of the Eagles, including fellow former St. Louis Rams Chris Long, Donnie Jones and Rodney McLeod, will have a parade in downtown Philadelphia on Thursday.