ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Valentine's Day is coming soon, and Tim Roof from Hot Box Cookies is here with some ideas for your loved ones.

From February 11 - 15, Hot Box Cookies will offer chocolate chip heart-shaped cookie cakes and gift delivery.

Hot Box Cookies is located at 3 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End and at 9 N. Central Ave. in Clayton.

Order at 314-899-0909 or at www.HotBoxCookies.com.